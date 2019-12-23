Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PPG Industries (PPG), Parex Resources (PARXF) and Enbridge (ENB) with bullish sentiments.

PPG Industries (PPG)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on PPG Industries on December 20 and set a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.47, close to its 52-week high of $134.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 62.0% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Graphic Packaging, and Westlake Chemical.

PPG Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.40, representing a 0.8% upside. In a report issued on December 5, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Parex Resources (PARXF)

RBC Capital analyst Al Stanton maintained a Buy rating on Parex Resources on December 19 and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.51, close to its 52-week high of $17.77.

Stanton has an average return of 15.5% when recommending Parex Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is ranked #684 out of 5771 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Parex Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.01.

Enbridge (ENB)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge on December 19 and set a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.42, close to its 52-week high of $39.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 74.8% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, TransAlta, and Fortis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enbridge is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.28, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Argus Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

