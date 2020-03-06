Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) and Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) with bullish sentiments.

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Oncolytics Biotech, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 44.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncolytics Biotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.11.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphatec Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.67, a 79.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

