Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL), Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) with bullish sentiments.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.46, close to its 52-week high of $5.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 41.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocular Therapeutix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.33, representing a 59.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 42.0% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Trillium Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.27.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 49.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

