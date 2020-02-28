Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alimera (ALIM), Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Immunomedics (IMMU) with bullish sentiments.

Alimera (ALIM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 42.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimera with a $19.50 average price target, a 195.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, B.Riley FBR also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Amag Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.33, which is a 76.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Immunomedics (IMMU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Immunomedics today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.4% and a 0.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and CytomX Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunomedics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.00, which is an 82.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

