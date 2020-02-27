Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Argenx Se (ARGX) and Momenta Pharma (MNTA) with bullish sentiments.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

Cowen & Co. analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se today and set a price target of $191.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argenx Se with a $188.03 average price target, representing a 30.3% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $201.00 price target.

Momenta Pharma (MNTA)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Momenta Pharma today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 44.1% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.50, implying a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

