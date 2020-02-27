Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ProQR (PRQR), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) with bullish sentiments.

ProQR (PRQR)

In a report released yesterday, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on ProQR, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 44.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Kodiak Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ProQR with a $40.00 average price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released yesterday, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.22, close to its 52-week high of $96.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.67, which is a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 40.6% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Y-Mabs Therapeutics with a $40.00 average price target.

