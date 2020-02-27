Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.22.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 39.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $17.38 average price target, implying a 100.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.50 price target.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report released yesterday, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 36.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.33, implying an 88.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $124.00 price target.

