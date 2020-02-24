Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) with bullish sentiments.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report issued on February 21, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $60.29 average price target, a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

In a report issued on February 21, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on PRA Health Sciences, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Myriad Genetics, and IQVIA Holdings.

PRA Health Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.67, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

