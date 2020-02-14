Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with bullish sentiments.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.07.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 52.8% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karyopharm Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.81, close to its 52-week low of $60.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 49.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blueprint Medicines with a $97.33 average price target, representing a 50.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.