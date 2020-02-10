Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), Avrobio (AVRO) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO) with bullish sentiments.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report issued on February 5, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.4% and a 27.0% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $28.88 average price target.

Avrobio (AVRO)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Avrobio on February 5 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avrobio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.50, implying a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences on February 5 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.01, close to its 52-week high of $7.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 41.4% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Iterum Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $9.25 average price target, which is a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

