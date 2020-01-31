Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Biogen today and set a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $277.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 48.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $303.06, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $338.00 price target.

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Iterum Therapeutics today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.51, close to its 52-week low of $1.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 37.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iterum Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.75.

