Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and Concert Pharma (CNCE) with bullish sentiments.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.74, close to its 52-week high of $44.21.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 52.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ChemoCentryx with a $60.00 average price target.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 51.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, which is a 157.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00, which is a 90.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

