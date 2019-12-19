Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN) and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) with bullish sentiments.

Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Arvinas Holding Company today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.84, close to its 52-week high of $44.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 48.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arvinas Holding Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

In a report issued on December 16, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.57, close to its 52-week high of $89.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 124.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.50, a 52.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

