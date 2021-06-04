Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alkermes (ALKS) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) with bullish sentiments.

Alkermes (ALKS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on Alkermes today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.25, close to its 52-week high of $23.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 52.1% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Alkermes has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Arcus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.20, representing a 109.6% upside. In a report issued on May 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

