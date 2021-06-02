Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) with bullish sentiments.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

B.Riley Financial analyst Kalpit Patel reiterated a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics on May 20 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.37, close to its 52-week low of $24.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #4989 out of 7540 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $49.38 average price target, representing a 92.7% upside. In a report issued on May 5, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

