Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Lantheus (LNTH) with bullish sentiments.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 47.2% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Fate Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.50, implying a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $109.00 price target.

Lantheus (LNTH)

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Buy rating on Lantheus yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.78, close to its 52-week high of $24.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Staar Surgical Company, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lantheus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.33.

