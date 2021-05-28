Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) with bullish sentiments.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

In a report issued on May 3, Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 65.2% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Strongbridge Biopharma, Larimar Therapeutics, and Clearside Biomedical.

Ocular Therapeutix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.50, which is a 91.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.