Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP), Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) with bullish sentiments.

Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Ocuphire Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.27, close to its 52-week low of $3.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 46.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Ocuphire Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Travere Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.39, close to its 52-week low of $14.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 41.9% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sigilon Therapeutics, and Stoke Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.14, representing an 111.0% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 53.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $37.00 average price target, implying a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

