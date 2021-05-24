Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cooper Co (COO) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) with bullish sentiments.

Cooper Co (COO)

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone reiterated a Buy rating on Cooper Co today and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $388.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 55.5% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Staar Surgical Company, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cooper Co with a $409.20 average price target.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

In a report released today, David Steinberg from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $214.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $180.00, close to its 52-week high of $181.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $204.00 average price target, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on May 10, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

