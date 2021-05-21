Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) with bullish sentiments.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

In a report issued on April 14, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 38.3% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Oyster Point Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.25, implying a 70.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

