Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF), NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) with bullish sentiments.

Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF)

In a report issued on May 7, Stefan Quenneville from Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Antibe Therapeutics, with a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Quenneville is ranked #4010 out of 7517 analysts.

Antibe Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.75, representing a 304.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Brookline Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

In a report issued on May 10, Michael Morabito from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.1% and a 35.1% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Viking Therapeutics, and Akero Therapeutics.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.60, representing a 54.6% upside. In a report issued on April 28, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

In a report issued on May 10, David Sherman from LifeSci Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherman is ranked #7315 out of 7517 analysts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.25, representing a 165.5% upside. In a report issued on May 10, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.