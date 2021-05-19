Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Medtronic (MDT), Molecular Templates (MTEM) and I-MAB (IMAB) with bullish sentiments.

Medtronic (MDT)

In a report released today, Anthony Petrone from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $125.85, close to its 52-week high of $132.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 55.3% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Staar Surgical Company, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medtronic with a $134.80 average price target.

Molecular Templates (MTEM)

In a report released yesterday, Roger Song from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Molecular Templates, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.60, close to its 52-week low of $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Song is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 9.1% success rate. Song covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Finch Therapeutics Group, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and CytomX Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Molecular Templates with a $14.67 average price target, implying a 70.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

I-MAB (IMAB)

Jefferies analyst Kelly Shi maintained a Buy rating on I-MAB today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.48, close to its 52-week high of $67.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 43.4% and a 41.7% success rate. Shi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

I-MAB has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.00.

