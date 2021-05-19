Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) and Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) with bullish sentiments.

Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 35.4% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sangamo Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.97, close to its 52-week low of $24.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 48.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics with a $54.56 average price target, representing a 105.4% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Tenax Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 39.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Tenax Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.