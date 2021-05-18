Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Immatics (IMTX) and Star Equity Holdings (STRR) with bullish sentiments.

Immatics (IMTX)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Immatics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immatics with a $25.00 average price target.

Star Equity Holdings (STRR)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Star Equity Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 51.6% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Mistras Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Star Equity Holdings with a $5.50 average price target.

