Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cue Biopharma (CUE), aTyr Pharma (LIFE) and Vaccinex (VCNX) with bullish sentiments.

Cue Biopharma (CUE)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.00, close to its 52-week low of $10.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 36.8% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cue Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.75, a 125.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal initiated coverage with a Buy rating on aTyr Pharma today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.66, close to its 52-week low of $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.4% and a 25.0% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for aTyr Pharma with a $15.50 average price target, which is a 329.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Laidlaw also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Vaccinex (VCNX)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Vaccinex today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaccinex with a $7.00 average price target.

