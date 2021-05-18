Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hologic (HOLX) and Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) with bullish sentiments.

Hologic (HOLX)

Hologic received a Buy rating and a $91.00 price target from BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Organogenesis Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Hologic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.56.

Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Establishment Labs Holdings today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 61.6% and a 53.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Establishment Labs Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.67, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

