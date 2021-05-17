Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Argenx Se (ARGX), PLx Pharma (PLXP) and Mustang Bio (MBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Argenx Se, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $272.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 50.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $342.66, a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

PLx Pharma (PLXP)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on PLx Pharma today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.07, close to its 52-week high of $11.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 36.6% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

PLx Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Mustang Bio today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.79, close to its 52-week low of $2.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mustang Bio with a $10.33 average price target, implying a 278.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

