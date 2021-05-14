Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biocept (BIOC), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and Molecular Templates (MTEM) with bullish sentiments.

Biocept (BIOC)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Biocept yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.28, close to its 52-week low of $3.46.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 35.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Biocept has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Jefferies analyst David Steinberg maintained a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and Horizon Therapeutics.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.08, a 36.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Molecular Templates (MTEM)

In a report released yesterday, Roger Song from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Molecular Templates, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.34, close to its 52-week low of $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Song is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.1% and a 12.5% success rate. Song covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Finch Therapeutics Group, CytomX Therapeutics, and Cara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Molecular Templates with a $15.17 average price target, which is a 72.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MTEM: