Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cormedix (CRMD), Infinity Pharma (INFI) and Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) with bullish sentiments.

Cormedix (CRMD)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Cormedix, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 42.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cormedix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.63, representing a 132.9% upside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Infinity Pharma (INFI)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.66.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 45.3% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinity Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Moleculin Biotech yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.27, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 35.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moleculin Biotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, implying a 359.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

