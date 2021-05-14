Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) and Nkarta (NKTX) with bullish sentiments.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Chardan Capital analyst Michael Morabito reiterated a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.6% and a 31.5% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akero Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.17.

Nkarta (NKTX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta yesterday and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.94, close to its 52-week low of $22.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nkarta with a $78.50 average price target, a 200.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

