Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) and Forte Biosciences (FBRX) with bullish sentiments.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

In a report released today, Gil Blum from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is ranked #6387 out of 7499 analysts.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Forte Biosciences today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 34.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forte Biosciences with a $90.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FBRX: