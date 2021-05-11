Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) and Cytosorbents (CTSO) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter maintained a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics on March 9. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.39, close to its 52-week low of $50.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.00, representing a 160.1% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Cytosorbents (CTSO)

In a report issued on March 12, Jason Kolbert from Dawson James maintained a Buy rating on Cytosorbents, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 36.6% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Sorrento Therapeutics, and Anavex Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytosorbents is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.25, implying a 70.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

