Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cigna (CI), LHC Group (LHCG) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO) with bullish sentiments.

Cigna (CI)

Jefferies analyst David Windley maintained a Buy rating on Cigna on May 8 and set a price target of $304.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $261.18, close to its 52-week high of $263.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 76.5% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, IQVIA Holdings, and Sotera Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cigna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $284.67, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $294.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

LHC Group (LHCG)

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating on LHC Group yesterday and set a price target of $247.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $201.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 59.9% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, Surgery Partners, and Encompass Health.

LHC Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $252.50, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 41.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albireo Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.33, a 147.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.