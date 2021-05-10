Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX), Cellectis SA (CLLS) and Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) with bullish sentiments.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

In a report issued on March 4, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Irhythm Technologies, and Intuitive Surgical.

Axonics Modulation Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.86, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Cellectis SA (CLLS)

In a report issued on April 14, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis SA to Buy, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.30, close to its 52-week low of $13.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 49.7% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cellectis SA with a $37.33 average price target, implying a 132.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy maintained a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics on April 26 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kusy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.6% and a 18.2% success rate. Kusy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Harpoon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50, which is a 46.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

