Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Agenus (AGEN), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and ObsEva SA (OBSV) with bullish sentiments.

Agenus (AGEN)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Agenus today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 47.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agenus with a $7.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 38.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.18.

ObsEva SA (OBSV)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 39.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ObsEva SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50, a 614.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.