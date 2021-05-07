Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), Moderna (MRNA) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) with bullish sentiments.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Bloom Burton analyst Prasath Pandurangan maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Pandurangan is ranked #3328 out of 7492 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.40, representing a 156.6% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Moderna (MRNA)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna today and set a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $166.20, close to its 52-week high of $189.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 64.9% and a 63.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $174.82, a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Brookline Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.52, close to its 52-week high of $69.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, US Physical Therapy, and Anika Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DENTSPLY SIRONA with a $69.00 average price target, implying a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.