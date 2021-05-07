Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arena Pharma (ARNA), Insulet (PODD) and Regeneron (REGN) with bullish sentiments.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 46.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arena Pharma with a $101.71 average price target, a 59.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

Insulet (PODD)

In a report released today, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Insulet, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $253.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $285.25, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Regeneron (REGN)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $641.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $498.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 46.5% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $642.82, a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $685.00 price target.

