Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), Antares Pharma (ATRS) and BioDelivery (BDSI) with bullish sentiments.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 61.7% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Globus Medical, and Stereotaxis.

Alphatec Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.25, representing a 37.8% upside. In a report issued on May 2, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 40.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antares Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

BioDelivery (BDSI)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on BioDelivery, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.18, close to its 52-week low of $3.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

BioDelivery has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25, an 82.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.25 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.