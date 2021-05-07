Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) with bullish sentiments.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

In a report released yesterday, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.50, close to its 52-week low of $13.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 41.9% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Coherus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.57, an 84.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein assigned a Buy rating to Kadmon Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 38.2% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

