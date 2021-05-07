Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) and Natera (NTRA) with bullish sentiments.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

In a report released yesterday, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities assigned a Buy rating to Iovance Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.61, close to its 52-week low of $24.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 38.2% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics with a $60.14 average price target, a 108.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Natera (NTRA)

In a report released yesterday, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Natera, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 57.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Genetron Holdings, and Guardant Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Natera with a $141.80 average price target, implying a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Leerink Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

