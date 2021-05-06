Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) and Veru (VERU) with bullish sentiments.

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Seelos Therapeutics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 51.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Seelos Therapeutics with a $11.67 average price target.

Veru (VERU)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Veru, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 39.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veru is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.60.

