Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Exact Sciences (EXAS) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) with bullish sentiments.

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Exact Sciences today and set a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.02.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 47.1% and a 51.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Exact Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.50.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to SAGE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 48.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $103.00 average price target, which is a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $189.00 price target.

