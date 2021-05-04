Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) and Milestone Scientific (MLSS) with bullish sentiments.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, with a price target of $202.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.97, close to its 52-week high of $180.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 70.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Merit Medical Systems.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $184.64, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Milestone Scientific yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 47.7% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Milestone Scientific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

