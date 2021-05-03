Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Thermo Fisher (TMO) and MacroGenics (MGNX) with bullish sentiments.

Thermo Fisher (TMO)

BTIG analyst Sung Ji Nam reiterated a Buy rating on Thermo Fisher on April 30 and set a price target of $590.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $470.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 71.0% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Olink Holding, and Quanterix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Thermo Fisher is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $548.75, a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $540.00 price target.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

In a report issued on April 29, Thomas Shrader from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on MacroGenics, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.36, close to its 52-week high of $36.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 41.8% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Denali Therapeutics, Gain Therapeutics, and OncoSec Medical.

MacroGenics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.29, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

