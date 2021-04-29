Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with bullish sentiments.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 50.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.10, a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $151.00 price target.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone reiterated a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines today and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 62.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blueprint Medicines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.57.

