Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Universal Health (UHS), Teladoc (TDOC) and Moderna (MRNA) with bullish sentiments.

Universal Health (UHS)

Deutsche Bank analyst Pito Chickering maintained a Buy rating on Universal Health on April 27 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $150.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Chickering is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 69.4% success rate. Chickering covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Option Care Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.25, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Teladoc (TDOC)

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $169.48, close to its 52-week low of $147.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 55.1% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 1Life Healthcare, Cardinal Health, and IQVIA Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teladoc with a $254.35 average price target, representing a 45.6% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released today, Leah R. Cann from Brookline Capital Markets reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $181.70, close to its 52-week high of $189.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 49.8% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, SQZ Biotechnologies, and Kura Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $174.20, representing a -5.0% downside. In a report issued on April 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $206.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MRNA: