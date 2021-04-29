Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Illumina (ILMN), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and NovoCure (NVCR) with bullish sentiments.

Illumina (ILMN)

BTIG analyst Sung Ji Nam reiterated a Buy rating on Illumina yesterday and set a price target of $520.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $405.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 73.5% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Thermo Fisher, and Olink Holding.

Illumina has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $430.42, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $470.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Harrison from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.36.

Harrison has an average return of 7.7% when recommending Viking Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is ranked #5343 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.63, a 167.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

NovoCure (NVCR)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on NovoCure today and set a price target of $242.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $205.50, close to its 52-week high of $220.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.2% and a 32.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NovoCure with a $191.57 average price target, a -8.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.