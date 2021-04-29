Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSX), Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) and Teladoc (TDOC) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific yesterday and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.24, close to its 52-week high of $44.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 54.3% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Scientific with a $46.00 average price target, representing a 4.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Travere Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 47.0% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sigilon Therapeutics, and Stoke Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.60.

Teladoc (TDOC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc yesterday and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $186.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 63.7% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $257.68, a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

