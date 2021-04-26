Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) and Replimune Group (REPL) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.89, close to its 52-week low of $50.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 49.1% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics with a $136.75 average price target.

Replimune Group (REPL)

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Replimune Group, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 57.3% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Replimune Group with a $57.67 average price target.

