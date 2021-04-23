Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB) and IQVIA Holdings (IQV) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Biogen yesterday and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $259.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 49.5% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Olema Pharmaceuticals, and Immunocore Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $307.79 average price target, implying a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $343.00 price target.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV)

In a report released yesterday, David Windley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on IQVIA Holdings, with a price target of $273.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.94, close to its 52-week high of $235.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 76.6% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Sotera Health, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IQVIA Holdings with a $239.43 average price target, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $218.00 price target.

